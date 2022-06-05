14 Shot, 3 Dead In Mass Shooting In Philadelphia [Photo + Video]

At least 14 people were shot, three of them killed, when gunmen fired into a large crowd in Philadelphia’s South Street late Saturday night (June 4).

via: BET

According to NBC Philadelphia, hundreds of people were out on South Street on Saturday night (June 4), when officers reported they heard multiple gunshots and spotted multiple gunmen firing into a crowd of people, just before midnight.

Police Inspector D. F. Pace said an officer fired his gun at one of the shooters, but it is not known if the suspect was hit. It was reported that they dropped their gun and fleed the scene.

Of the three dead, are two men and a woman who were shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

Pace said the officer was “within 10 to 15 yards of the shooter, watching this person shoot into the crowd” when he begin to fire his gun at the shooter.

“There were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every weekend, when this shooting broke out. I want to emphasize that South Street is manned by numerous police officers,” Pace said. “This is standard deployment for Friday and Saturday night – weekend – and especially during the summer months.”

Two guns were recovered at the scene, one of them with an extended magazine.

Investigators are also looking into whether a separate shooting that occurred nearby around 11 p.m. is connected to the mass shooting. 13 bullet casings were found at 4th and Bainbridge, just a few blocks from the unfortunate mass shooting.

South Street, a popular area in Philadelphia, is filled with bars, restaurants, and shops. One of the bars, Tattooed Mom, is offering resources for medical and mental health support.

if anyone leaving south street tonight needs resources about accessing medical or mental health support, please DM so we can try to assist. please be safe out there, we love you. — Tattooed Mom (@Tmoms) June 5, 2022

Only halfway through the year, there have been 239 reported mass shootings in the United States in 2022.

This is an ongoing investigation.