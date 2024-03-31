‘Zoey 101’ Alum Matthew Underwood Claims He Was Sexually Harassed by Former Agent When He Was 19 | lovebscott.com

Matthew Underwood is opening up about why he left behind his acting career.

via: Page Six

After fans criticized the former Nickelodeon star for staying quiet following the release of the explosive “Quiet on Set” documentary, he took to Instagram to share why he chose not to speak out about the alleged claims made against employees of the network.

“When I was 19, I was sexually harassed and then assaulted by my agent at the time, who had spent a decent amount of time building trust with me as a friend and mentor. Again, my trust was betrayed and my self image was crushed,” he wrote on Instagram on Friday.

“I reported him to the agency and he has since been fired — although he is still active in the industry. This experience provoked my move away from LA and ending my pursuit of acting.”

Underwood, 33, said he shared his story because he has been getting negative emails, calling him a “pedophile defender” after he didn’t speak out after several former child stars made alarming allegations about “Zoey 101” creator Dan Schneider and former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck.

“I imagine many of my friends in the business are being equally harassed if they aren’t joining in the chorus,” the “Zoey 102” star wrote.

“So I’m sharing this with hope that some of you can recognize that just because a person doesn’t shout from the rooftops that pedophiles are bad or that people can suck — that does not mean they don’t have their own reasons for staying silent, good reasons, personal reasons.”

Underwood — who also revealed that he was allegedly “groomed and molested” by his best friend’s stepfather when he 12 — said he “never had a bad experience” during his time at Nickelodeon and during his time working with Schneider.

“I have nothing to add to the conversation that anyone would care to hear. I like to believe people have the capacity to be better humans and Dan appears to recognize that he had been an asshole in his past,” Underwood wrote.”

“I like to believe he is fully capable of being a creator and coworker everyone can enjoy working with.”

During the new “Quiet on the Set” doc, several former Nickelodeon stars alleged that Schneider, 58, allegedly fostered a toxic work environment and tormented and humiliated the cast and crew on his TV sets.

The former producer was also called a “psychological tormenter” by former Nickelodeon writer Amy Berg.

Schneider denied the allegations but said he owes people a “strong apology.”

Meanwhile, “Josh and Drake” star Drake Bell sued Peck in 2004 for sexual abuse; however, he remained anonymous in the lawsuit. The voice coach pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 16 months in prison.