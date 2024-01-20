Zayn Malik Says His 'Foot Is Fine' After It Was Run Over by Car in Paris: 'Incredibly Well Made Shoes' [Photos]

Zayn Malik is thankful for his “incredibly well made shoes” after his foot got run over by a car.

via People:

“@kenzo @nigo Thanks for a great show,” Malik wrote on Instagram, following Kenzo’s Fall/Winter 2024 event at Paris Fashion Week. “My foot is fine!! Thanks to my incredibly well made shoes ???.”

In the post, the One Direction alum shared a photo of himself with his (throwback) signature quiff, an image of the inside of the fashion show itself, and a photo of his white Kenzo sneaker featuring some black scuff marks.

The promotional post from Malik came shortly after a video went viral showing the musician react to his foot apparently being run over. In the clip, Malik was surrounded by body guards and fans alike, as he walked through the swarm of people on the streets of Paris.

A car then passed by Malik’s side, and the musician stopped walking to look down and apparently wince. Security then quickly shuffled the “Tu hai kahan” singer to his car.

For the show itself — and in the resulting viral clip — Malik wore a patterned two-piece blue suit and a white button-up shirt as he was seated by fellow musician Rita Ora.

As for his hair, he opted for his signature black spike with some blonde highlights — which he notably rocked during his 1D days.

The latest outing was a rare one for Malik, who has been keeping busy promoting his summer single “Love Like This” and being the chief creative officer and co-owner of alcohol-free drink brand Mixoloshe. Earlier this month, he also joined AUR for the single “Tu hai kahan,” in which he sang in Urdu on the remake of the group’s 2023 hit.

The musician, who shares 3-year-old daughter Khai with ex Gigi Hadid, also opened up about fatherhood in a rare 2023 chat with Call Her Daddy.

“Since I’ve had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her,” he said at the time.

“That’s why I’m even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, ‘My dad’s doing this.'”

See his post below.

