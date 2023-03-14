Yvette Nicole Brown To Honor The Late Sonya Eddy On ‘General Hospital’

Later this month, General Hospital is set to honor both the late Sonya Eddy and her character, no-nonsense GH head nurse Epiphany Johnson, in a special episode.

via: BET

Actress Sonya Eddy passed away in December at 55 years old. Most known for her role as nurse Epiphany Johnson on General Hospital, Yvette Nicole Brown will honor her on the daytime soap.

According to TV Insider, Brown, who was friends with Eddy for over two decades, will appear on General Hospital in a tribute to the late actress. It’s unknown what role Brown will play or when the episode will air.

Eddy passed away on December 19 due to complications from a scheduled surgery that she had undergone earlier in the month. According to the Los Angeles Times, she died due to an infection after the nonemergency surgery at Providence St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California.

Eddy was on General Hospital from 2006 to 2020, but her film and television credits date back to 1995 and include Barbershop, Daddy Daycare, Matchstick Men, Bad News Bears, The Perfect Game, and Will Smith’s Seven Pounds.