Yung Miami Wants Nicki Minaj to Unblock Her From Instagram [Photos]

It’s never a dull moment on Twitter, especially when it involves the City Girls. Yung Miami had social media jumping when she asked for Nicki Minaj to unblock her from Instagram.

Miami took to Twitter on Sunday, writing, “Can you unblock me on Instagram @NICKIMINAJ ?”

Can you unblock me on Instagram @NICKIMINAJ ? — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 16, 2021

????? — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 16, 2021

She issued a series of follow-up tweets, which included her saying, “I’m not obsessed, desperate, none of that fr I just asked her to unblock me I ain’t do shit! Tf.”

I’m not obsessed, desperate, none of that fr I just asked her to unblock me I ain’t do shit! Tf — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 16, 2021

Y’all always so mad it’s Sunday ? — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 16, 2021

She also responded to a user who said she “look delusional,” with Miami clarifying that the only thing she’s delusional about is “dick & my money.”

What delusional mean? Only thing I’m delusional bout is a nigga respectfully https://t.co/pJ30erNmAE — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 16, 2021

It’s unclear what lead Nicki to block Yung Miami on Instagram. But that didn’t stop people from reminding Yung Miami of her own thoughts regarding being blocked.