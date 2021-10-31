  1. Home
Yung Miami Shares and Deletes Picture of Her and Man Said to be Diddy on Beach Vacation [Photos + Video]

October 31, 2021 1:46 PM PST

We now have more evidence that supports rumors of a Yung Miami-Diddy romance.

via: Hot97

Yung Miami posts and deletes a picture of her and Diddy seemingly on a romantic vacation together. The City Girls’ rapper shared the picture via her Instagram with the caption, “real pretty and sadity.”

Neither Diddy or Miami confirmed their relationship as of yet, but, this isn’t the first time the two have sparked dating rumors. Back in August Miami shook the internet up by posting a video sitting on Diddy’s lap while she’s drinking his Deleon Tequila.

Diddy also often comments on her Instagram pictures. Would you be here for the two as a couple?

Meanwhile, Yung Miami is getting her sexy on. The Miami rapper shares a series of revealing pictures on Instagram.

See some responses to Yung Miami’s since-deleted Instagram post below.

