Yung Miami Shares and Deletes Picture of Her and Man Said to be Diddy on Beach Vacation [Photos + Video]

We now have more evidence that supports rumors of a Yung Miami-Diddy romance.

via: Hot97

Yung Miami posts and deletes a picture of her and Diddy seemingly on a romantic vacation together. The City Girls’ rapper shared the picture via her Instagram with the caption, “real pretty and sadity.”

Neither Diddy or Miami confirmed their relationship as of yet, but, this isn’t the first time the two have sparked dating rumors. Back in August Miami shook the internet up by posting a video sitting on Diddy’s lap while she’s drinking his Deleon Tequila.

Diddy also often comments on her Instagram pictures. Would you be here for the two as a couple?

Okay!! We see Yung Miami and Diddy out here kickin’ it!! pic.twitter.com/k9vKHvFhBx — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Yung Miami is getting her sexy on. The Miami rapper shares a series of revealing pictures on Instagram.

See some responses to Yung Miami’s since-deleted Instagram post below.

That Yung Miami and Diddy chilling on the beach together is blowing me!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JC78yr823p — SinnamonSCouture (@SinnamonCouture) October 30, 2021

I thought City Girls motto was post the bag don’t post the spender — Brittany Crandol (@BriBriCrandol) October 30, 2021

Shes putting it in his face like them roaches then putting his rich as to sleep buenas noches purr pic.twitter.com/2tJdWKIc1V — Austin Mahone's Wh0re (@iamsummerwaIker) October 30, 2021

Yung Miami posted & deleted a vacation pic, with what looks like Diddy, in it. The two definitely look like they’re official, one month after Diddy was in France with Joie Chavis.?Diddy wants to act like his sons’ ages smh. I have more info on @HipHopVibe1. https://t.co/PLuQMvTaCk — Yuriy Andriyashchuk???? (@YuriyATL) October 30, 2021

Yung Miami with diddy’ it’s giving ???? real ass bitch give a fuck bout a nigga!!!! — mel_rose (@melrose_placee) October 30, 2021

Yung Miami posting her private island vacation pics with Diddy. I love it! — MorgzTheeMenace ? (@_MorganKD) October 30, 2021