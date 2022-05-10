Yung Joc Says His BM Made Child Abandonment Claims Because She's Unsatisfied With Support Payments [Video]

Yung Joc was arrested on child abandonment charges on May 5, as previously reported. The Atlanta rapper/reality TV star spent less than an hour behind bars at Gwinnett County Jail after posting a $1,300 bond.

via: AceShowbiz

Joc addressed the matter on his radio show “Yung Joc & Streetz Morning Takeover”. While chatting with his co-host, the emcee divulged that he had paid $5,000 per month in child support to the said mom, which he believed was too much.

“I had been paying so much money up ahead, to stay ahead, not just to stay ahead, but because I don’t want no smoke. Once I realized, I don’t have to pay this much money,” the hip-hop star explained. He claimed he later discussed the reduction plan with his baby mama and attempted to involve lawyers.

Unfortunately, she got upset because she wanted to keep receiving $5,000 a month. “That person got mad. That mother got mad,” the 41-year-old, whose real name is Jasiel Amon Robinson, elaborated. “Like no, you are supposed to keep paying me this.”

Joc admitted that he was embarrassed by the accusation. However, he believes that his name will eventually be cleared. “When I go to court, this gon have to be reversed, this gon have to be taken off my record. Because there was no point in time where there was any abandonment. There was no point in time where there was no child support,” he pointed out.

The “It’s Goin’ Down” spitter, who has eight children with four different women, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of Abandonment of Dependent Child on Thursday, May 5. He was booked into Gwinnett County Jail at around 2:58 A.M. but was released two hours later after posting a $1,300 bond plus fees.