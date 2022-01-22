Yung Bleu And His Entourage Taken Into Custody After Being Victims Of Los Angeles Attempted Robbery

Five months ago, news surfaced that Yung Bleu had been arrested in Georgia, but later, the singer came forward to suggest it had all been a misunderstanding.

via: AceShowbiz

The “Beautiful Lies” singer and his team were reportedly arrested after being victims of an alleged attempted robbery in Los Angeles.

Revealing the news was The Shade Room. The outlet reported that the 27-year-old emcee and his crew were “waiting for food at Bossa Nova on Sunset” on Thursday night, January 20. Unfortunately, things took a turn as someone tried to rob them while the restaurant was preparing their orders.

During the ordeal, the Alabama native and his brother allegedly exchanged gunfire with the perpetrator. Although the culprit did not take anything, it was unveiled that the rapper’s “manager was grazed with a bullet.”

About the attempted robbery, a source told The Shade Room, “They robbed somebody next to Bleu’s team, and then started coming towards them.” The source went on to note, “When they ran around front they caught Bleu and his team on camera.”

“No camera was on the side street where it started,” the unnamed source further explained. “The camera angle it had only showed them with guns [and not the perpetrator].”

Following the incident, Bleu and his team left the scene, but they went back there to “get the car.” Upon their arrival, Bleu and his sibling were busted and charged with “criminal negligence and possession of a firearm.”

Bleu, whose real name is Jeremy Biddle, and his brother didn’t spend a long time in jail as they were released already. As for the suspect, he/she fled the scene and has yet to be arrested. The “You’re Mines Still” spitter has yet to address the report.

Back in August 2021, Bleu was arrested for a suspended license after he accused police officers of racial profiling. However, he was released on bond. Upon his release, he told his fans on Twitter, “I’m iight, back free! F**k em ! thank y’all.”

The alleged attempted robbery suspect was able to flee the scene undetected. A physical description has not yet been shared publicly.