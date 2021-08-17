Young Thug Smacks Camera Out Of 21 Savage’s Hand After He Calls Him ‘Birthday Girl’ [Photos + Video]

Young Thug is celebrating his 30th birthday today. While several rappers took to social media to show Thugger love on Monday, 21 Savage decided to take a different approach.

via: Hot97

Young Thug celebrated his 30th birthday on August 16th. A lot of Thuggers celebrity friends wished the rapper a happy birthday via social media, including Drake and many others.

The rapper seemingly went out with friends to celebrate when things took an interesting turn. His friend, 21 Savage decided to troll Thug. He says while recording, “look at the birthday girl,” said Savage, showing Thug counting money at the club. Those words apparently upset Thug as he reached over to grab the phone out of 21’s hand.

Take a look at the interaction below.

It be your own people.

Several other A-list hip-hop artists wished Thug a happy birthday, including Birdman, Gunna, and Lil Keed.

You can check out their tributes to Thugger below.