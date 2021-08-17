Drake Reveals He Had COVID-19 While Explaining Heart Hairstyle [Photos]

Drake has a big heart, but some fans think it’s been looking a little weird lately.

via: Revolt

In the picture, Drizzy is captured in front of a studio mic with a heart that appears to be faded. “That heart is stressed,” an Instagram user wrote alongside some laughing emojis. After getting wind of the comment, Drake responded to explain his appearance, but ended up dropping a bomb on his fans. “I had Covid that shit grew in weird I had to start again,” he wrote. It’s coming back don’t diss.”

Drake’s revelation makes him the latest celebrity to share his past bout with COVID-19. Over the weekend, DJ Khaled took to social media to thank a slew of people for helping him and his family while they recovered from the virus.

“Thank you for your calls and prayers! My family and I recovered from COVID, and we’re all good now! God is the greatest! God loves us and we love God!”

“Thank you, grateful for all the love, grateful for everyone checking in on my family and I!” he continued. “Please be safe out there! Please take care of yourself.”

Jim Jones also advised that his followers stay safe while admitting that he also battled with the virus.

“I urge and encourage everybody to please continue to mask up, please continue with hand sanitizer, social distance as much as you can, try to stay away from a lot of packed and crowded places,” Jim added. “This shit is no joke. I really felt it, and I don’t want nobody to feel like how I felt.”

It’s unclear when Drake battled with COVID-19, but the required days of quarantine mean he had more down time to work on the highly-awaited Certified Lover Boy project. The album — which was set to drop in January — saw several delays and is set to come out sometime soon.

“I wanna tell you, ’cause I know you’re listening, don’t trouble people’s kids, don’t bother people’s soul,” Drake said during a recent interview. “OVO, we aim for that head. We don’t aim to please. Certified Lover Boy on the way. And that’s for anyone in the way.”

Late last month, Drizzy took to Sound 42’s Fri Yiy Fridays radio show to share that CLB is now done and coming soon. That’s news that’ll surely make anyone’s heart grow—even the one on Drizzy’s head.