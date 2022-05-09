  1. Home
Young Thug and Gunna Listed in 56-Count Indictment Involving 28 YSL Members Facing RICO Charges, Thug Arrested [Photos + Video]

May 09, 2022 7:32 PM PST

Rappers Young Thug and Gunna have been arrested today on RICO charges filed in Fulton County, Georgia, according to a local news station.

via: Complex

Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, was taken into custody and is being held at Fulton County Jail. He’s been charged with conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act (RICO) and participation in criminal street gang activity. Gunna, real name Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, has reportedly been charged with one count of conspiring to violate RICO.

Thug is accused of renting a car that was used in a 2015 murder. Christian “Big Bhris” Eppinger, who was also named in the 56-count indictment, was arrested earlier this year in the shooting of an Atlanta police officer.

