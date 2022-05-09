Young Thug and Gunna Listed in 56-Count Indictment Involving 28 YSL Members Facing RICO Charges, Thug Arrested [Photos + Video]

Rappers Young Thug and Gunna have been arrested today on RICO charges filed in Fulton County, Georgia, according to a local news station.

via: Complex

Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, was taken into custody and is being held at Fulton County Jail. He’s been charged with conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act (RICO) and participation in criminal street gang activity. Gunna, real name Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, has reportedly been charged with one count of conspiring to violate RICO.

Young Thug is being held at Fulton County Jail, ostensibly on narcotics and gang charges. I am working to confirm the exact charges. This appears to be the beginning of the state gang racketeering case alluded to by Fulton DA Willis last month. — George Chidi — The Atlanta Objective (@neonflag) May 10, 2022

.@wsbtv photojournalist & @MarkWinneWSB captured this exclusive image of authorities taking @youngthug into custody earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/xkD1P17ajw — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

According to 56 count indictment, @youngthug is facing charges of participation in street gang activity and conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act; @1GunnaGunna is facing one count of conspiring to violate (RICO). — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

Thug is accused of renting a car that was used in a 2015 murder. Christian “Big Bhris” Eppinger, who was also named in the 56-count indictment, was arrested earlier this year in the shooting of an Atlanta police officer.

.@youngthug is accused of renting 2014 Infiniti Q50 sedan from @Hertz , which was used in the commission of the murder of Donovan Thomas, Jr., a rival gang member, on 1-10-15, according to indictment.@wsbtv — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

Prosecutors allege that two associates of YSL, CHRISTIAN EPPINGER and ANTONIO SUMLIN, worked to get permission of @youngthug to make a 2nd attempt to murder @YFNLUCCI while he’s jailed in Fulton County. @wsbtv @MarkWinneWSB — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022