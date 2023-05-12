Young Thug 'Fine' After Taken To Hospital Due To Chest Pain Before Court Hearing

Prior to a court hearing that was scheduled to take place Thursday (May 11), rapper Young Thug was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital.

via: AceShowbiz

Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, is “fine” despite his brief hospitalization on Thursday, May 11. Giving an update on the rapper’s condition after he was taken to the hospital ahead of a scheduled court appearance, his attorney assures that his client is “okay.”

“Jeffery was not feeling well earlier, and the sheriff’s office had him seen by medical personnel to ensure that he was okay,” Thug’s lawyer Keith Adams said on Thursday night. “We expect to be back in court tomorrow as we continue to fight these charges and work toward getting him home.”

Earlier that day, Thugger was transported to a nearby hospital after he fell “ill” before a court hearing for jury selection for his RICO trial. He was taken from Cobb County Jail to Atlanta’s Grady Hospital after experiencing chest pain.

“I know he’s had some difficulty of a similar sort at the Cobb County Jail a few months ago, and so I’m obviously concerned about his wellbeing,” his attorney told judge Ural Glanville. “Mr. Williams is sleep deprived, mandated to wake up on court days between 3 A.M. and 4 A.M. and not having more than five hours of sleep per night. By the end of the week, Mr. Williams is fighting to pay attention to the goings on in his case.”

“I’ve asked the sherrif’s department if I’d be able to make contact with Mr. Williams – if I’d be able to see him at Grady [Hospital],” Adams added. “The response is probably not.”

Thug has been in jail since he was indicted over a year ago, on May 9, 2022, on racketeering and other felony charges as part of a sweeping RICO case against the YSL crew. Fellow rapper Gunna and 26 six other people associated with YSL were also arrested in the case, but the “Drip Too Hard” emcee and many others have been released after pleading guilty.