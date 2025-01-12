Home > NEWS

The Young and The Restless Star Eric Braeden Loses Pacific Palisades Home He Lived in for 45 Years to Fire: ‘I’m Devastated’

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden is one of the thousands who have lost homes to the ongoing spate of wildfires in Southern California.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, Braeden shared on Instagram that he was evacuating his home.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with the actor on Friday, Jan. 10 who was visiting the remains.

As the actor approached the home to see it completely burned down, he got visually emotional, shedding tears as he said, “45 years, man. I didn’t think it would hit me this much, man.”

“I’m devastated, man. I’m devastated. All the memories. I don’t want my family to see this,” he said as he looked at what remains of his home. “Boy, obviously you’ve seen a lot of coverage on television over the last few days, and I never imagined this. I didn’t imagine this.”

After recounting some memories from the home, like hosting parties for as many as 250 guests, he expressed his understanding of what others in similar circumstances are experiencing.

“It’s such a feeling of loss, man,” said Braeden. “It’s indescribable. It leaves you totally disoriented.”

When asked what he and his wife took during their evacuation, Braeden confessed that they packed until the very last minute.

“We didn’t think it was going to come here, because she had called the emergency. Someone said, ‘Don’t worry about it. The wind is driving everything toward the ocean.’ So we did not reckon with it coming here at all. That’s why we lingered on and only then really packed the last hour,” he said, noting that they only took essential documents with them.

As for how he found out that their home was destroyed, Braeden told CNN that his costar, Joshua Morrow, “broke through some barriers” and sent him footage of the house.

via: People

