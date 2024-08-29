Yolanda Hadid Reportedly Engaged to CEO Joseph Jingoli After Nearly 6 Years of Dating | www.lovebscott.com

Yolanda Hadid is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend of nearly six years, construction company CEO Joseph Jingoli.

via Page Six:

Architectural Digest, which published a profile on the couple’s Texas mansion on Thursday, referred to Jingoli as Hadid’s “fiancé.”

The Dutch model, 60, and the construction company CEO met in Pennsylvania, where the former bought a farm and moved in 2017 after raising her children — daughters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, as well as son Anwar Hadid — in Los Angeles.

According to AD, Jingoli “whisked [Yolanda] away” to Fort Worth, Texas, for their first date: a horse show. They celebrated their fifth anniversary in January.

“That trip was really my first introduction to Texas,” she told the outlet. “We went straight to Fort Worth, where there was a huge horse show with hundreds and hundreds of real, authentic cowboys. It was like being dropped right into a Western movie.”

Yolanda, a horse lover and rider, said she and Jingoli returned to the area often as their relationship blossomed.

Eventually, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum fell in love with the Lone Star State’s “down-to-earth” culture, so she and her beau established a home base.

Per AD, the pair found the perfect wooded plot overlooking a river and built their dream home: “a single-story, horseshoe-shaped dwelling with a stone exterior and an industrial modern interior that still feels connected to nature.”

Yolanda told the outlet that she and Jingoli tend to stick to one side of the property, which feels like “a big apartment.”

“It has my bedroom, my bathroom, the closet and my Pilates studio,” she explained.

And unlike the pristine Beverly Hills palace she shared with her ex-husband David Foster, Yolanda is OK with her western sanctuary looking lived-in.

“I want people to be able to come in and wear their cowboy boots,” she said. “I’m not going to worry about mud on the floors. It had to be casual.”

Reps for the blond beauty did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

As far as her kids are concerned, it appears that Bella, 27, met Jingoli about a month after he began dating her mother.

In February 2019, a spy at the model’s then-boyfriend The Weeknd’s party told us Yolanda showed up with a “a new guy” with whom she was seen “canoodling.”

“It looked like it was Bella’s first time meeting him,” our insider spilled. “She shook his hand. It seemed very formal.”

Yolanda shares Bella — who is now dating her own cowboy, Adan Banuelos — Gigi, 29, and Anwar, 25, with her first husband, Mohamed Hadid, 75.

Congrats to them!