Yo Gotti Says He ‘Can’t Afford’ Flying Private: ‘I’m Keeping My Paper’ [Video]

Yo Gotti has made it clear he doesn’t like spending his hard-earned money on private flights.

via: HipHopDX

The CMG boss joined Big Boy’s Neighborhood over the weekend where he explained why he “can’t afford” to gas up the private jets.

“I don’t even fly private,” he admits. “I can’t afford it. I fly first class and I’m keeping my paper. I can’t afford it up here [in my head].”

He went on to out 42 Dugg as one of his artists that strictly flys private while moving around the country.

“Some of em only fly private,” Gotti says. “I was trying to get one of my artists to do some promo. He’s like, ‘It’s cool, I’m gonna fly private though.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t even fly private.’ … Dugg young and turnt. He only fly private.”

While Dugg is currently locked up, whenever he gets out after serving time on gun charges, Yo Gotti will make sure there’s a private jet waiting for him.

While he doesn’t approve of the private jet lifestyle, Gotti has no issues making sure his artists enjoy only the best when it comes to other methods of transportation, as he gifted GloRilla a new Maybach SUV for her 24th birthday last month.

“Happy Glo Up Day Again,” he said. “I appreciate u putting in da Work & Trusting Da Process!!! BIG SH!T Only #CMGRecords @glorillapimp LET’S KEEP BALLIN.”

“Stop playing,” the 2023 HipHopDX Rising Star said in disbelief. “What, I’m Maybach shawty now. Talk to me nice. Talk to me nice, hoe. I’m Maybach living, bitch.”

An ecstatic GloRilla then hopped into the driver’s seat to get a view from behind the wheel of the gold and black Maybach.

“DA BIGGEST !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I got da BEST CEO ONA PLANET @yogotti,” she testified. “IMA MAYBACH TYPE OF BISHHHHHHHHHHH.”

The 24-year-old was showered with love in her comment section from rap friends like Saweetie, DDG, G Herbo, Juicy J, Lola Brooke and more.