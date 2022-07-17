Yo Gotti Addresses Memphis Police Stopping Potential Mass Shooting After Birthday Bash 8 [Photos]



Yo Gotti’s eighth annual Birthday Bash concert at the FedExForum on Friday (July 15) almost became a tragic scene for those in attendance.

On Saturday, Gotti thanked the Memphis Police Department for stopping a man who threatened to kill everyone coming from the FedExForum.

“Thank you to the fans, artists and everyone involved behind the scenes for making Birthday Bash a smooth, secure and successful event,” he wrote on Twitter. “We were informed of a potential threat regarding an individual seeking to harm attendees leaving Birthday Bash that occurred 3 hours after our show ended. I would also like to thank the Memphis Police Department for their swift and proactive action in ensuring that all attendees returned home safely.”

According to Fox 13 Memphis, the suspect, Elijah Hyman, was distraught because he and his girlfriend broke up. Police were informed that since Hyman and his girlfriend’s relationship was over, he was going to commit suicide and kill everyone he saw coming from Gotti’s concert at the FedExForum.

Police also stated Hyman was bleeding from his right hand as a result from getting cut by a glass window inside of his apartment. Police discovered Hyman had several weapons in his possession. He was arrested and taken in for medical treatment and evaluation.

Hyman was charged with commission of the act of terrorism.

Despite the unfortunate event, Gotti still had an incredible show that featured his CMG artists, as well as guest appearances from Boosie Badazz, Lil Durk, and Lil Uzi Vert.