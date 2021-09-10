Yikes! Offset Nearly Gets Attacked By a Lion During His Trip to Dubai [Video]

Offset just welcomed a second child last week, but this week he decided to get up close and personal with a lion and nearly lost his life — or at least a finger.

via Rap-Up:

During his trip to Dubai this week, the Migos rapper got up close with some exotic animals. Taking to Instagram, he shared video of himself petting a young female lion on the head as her handler looked on. While the ferocious cat didn’t see to mind at first, she eventually snapped and tried to attack Offset, who quickly jumped off the couch.

In retrospect, Offset admits that it probably wasn’t such a great idea. “Had no business playing with this damn lion ? I was scared no ?,” he wrote in his caption.

Offset’s celebrity friends reacted in the comments. “playing with [fire],” wrote Bobby Shmurda, while Big Sean added, “Same shit happened to me.”

On Saturday (Sept. 4), Offset and Cardi B welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a statement. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Before heading to Dubai, the father of five took his daughter Kulture to school. He shared a sweet photo of her kissing him on her first day.

At least he knows he had ‘no business’ playing with that lion — lesson learned!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)