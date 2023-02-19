YG Charging $1,000 for Private Dinner With Him Before Shows [Photos]

YG has a big concert coming up in March but before he rocks the mic, the Los Angeles rapper is charging $1,000 for fans to have dinner with him before his show.

via: Complex

Over the weekend, the Compton rapper announced the expensive meet-and-greet opportunities, which will take place before his performances on March 10 and 12 at the Observatory in Santa Ana. For $1,000, fans will be treated to a five-star three-course meal, open bar and a photo-op with the My Krazy Life rapper.

If I was a huge YG fan, I wouldn’t trip over that at all. It’s a gaudy purchase, but that’s a pretty cool experience for a thousand bucks — Jonah (@wingeatincat) February 18, 2023

“I said I would never come back to the observatory but here I am, BDAY VIBES LIVE CONCERT put that shitt on & come Fuck with me. UPSCALE EVENT!” YG captioned a post on Instagram.

Of course, YG’s meet-and-greet opportunities don’t sit well with some people, as several fans expressed their disbelief at the rapper’s costly invite. “Y’all playing $1,000.00 for dinner with YG?” one fan commented on YG’s post.

I'm trippin if I pay a rack to have dinner with yg ?? — baby bucko ? (@MissxChanelxo) February 15, 2023

Y’all playing $1,000.00 for dinner with YG ? — THICKEST EVER ??? (@smknsunflowers) February 17, 2023