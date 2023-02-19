  1. Home
  2. News

YG Charging $1,000 for Private Dinner With Him Before Shows [Photos]

February 19, 2023 12:55 PM PST

YG has a big concert coming up in March but before he rocks the mic, the Los Angeles rapper is charging $1,000 for fans to have dinner with him before his show.

via: Complex

Over the weekend, the Compton rapper announced the expensive meet-and-greet opportunities, which will take place before his performances on March 10 and 12 at the Observatory in Santa Ana. For $1,000, fans will be treated to a five-star three-course meal, open bar and a photo-op with the My Krazy Life rapper.

“I said I would never come back to the observatory but here I am, BDAY VIBES LIVE CONCERT put that shitt on & come Fuck with me. UPSCALE EVENT!” YG captioned a post on Instagram.

Of course, YG’s meet-and-greet opportunities don’t sit well with some people, as several fans expressed their disbelief at the rapper’s costly invite. “Y’all playing $1,000.00 for dinner with YG?” one fan commented on YG’s post.

Share This Post

Tags:Meet and GreetYG