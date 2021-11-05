Yella Beezy Reportedly Arrested On Felony Sexual Assault Charges + More [Photo]

Yella Beezy has been arrested for the third time this year in his home state of Texas.

via: Hot97

As reported on TMZ, the rapper was arrested in Collin County. Law enforcement told the publication Yella Beezy is behind bars for three different charges. One for felony sexual assault, felony abandoned endangered child, and misdemeanor unlawful carrying a weapon.

This is his third arrest this year. In August, Yella Beezy was arrested on weapons and drug charges. Cops say he had over 40 grams of a controlled substance and had a rifle and four handguns. He was also arrested in February for a weapons charge but claimed it was a setup.

Story developing. We’ll keep you updated with details.