Big Sean Speaks on Kanye West Allegedly Owing Him $6 Million [Photos + Video]

Fresh off stating that he had parted ways with G.O.O.D. Music, Big Sean has now suggested that he’s owed millions by Kanye West.

Following Kanye’s explosive interview with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on “Drink Champs,” in which Ye said signing Sean to G.O.O.D. Music was the “worst thing I’ve ever done,” Sean has responded to his former label boss.

“Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!! And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest,” Sean tweeted after Ye’s comments aired on the Revolt podcast.

Sean, who has since ended his relationship with G.O.O.D. Music and launched his own label, also suggested that Ye still owes him around $6 million from his record deal.

“Kanye owes Big Sean $3M and said he’d give Sean his masters too which he never ended up doing, and Sean never complained about either publicly. He’s just too nice,” tweeted one fan.

In a since-deleted tweet, obtained by XXL, Sean said the $3 million figure is inaccurate. “Not 3, more like 6,” he replied.

During his “Drink Champs” interview, Kanye held up a tombstone prop and expressed regret over signing Sean. “I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone, it’s gonna say, ‘I deserve to be here ’cause I signed Big Sean,’” said Ye, who was upset that Sean and John Legend did not support him during his bid for president.

“I know this man mama, bro. I’ve changed this man’s family and both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed their life,” he added. “And that’s some sell-out shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them.”

But Sean brushed off Ye’s claims about his politics. “The dems? No I didn’t,” he tweeted. “I didn’t get used by anybody or endorse anyone publicly at all. Cause I’m not political. That’s what’s hilarious, none of it’s true n he doesn’t even know what he talking about. I’m rollin.”

Last year, Kanye announced that he was giving back the 50 percent share he owned of his G.O.O.D. Music artists’ masters. At the time, Sean responded by thanking Ye, however, it’s unclear if he followed through with his promise.

Kanye got some nerve, talking bad about the man all while owing him millions.