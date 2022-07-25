Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Collaboration ‘Over,’ According to Demna [Video]

The Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collaboration was first announced in January. The initial drop followed in February, and included a denim jacket, jeans, sweatpants, T-shirts and hoodies.

via: Complex

What’s next for Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, the “creative exploration” fronted by Demna and the artist formerly known as Kanye West?

After this month’s in-store rollout (complete with a Times Square overhaul that saw Gap’s flagship redecorated to more strictly fall in line with the shared vision of the two creatives), fans have been in speculation mode about what may or may not be up next from the undeniably unique collaborative project.

This (and more) is detailed in a new report from the New York Times, which includes some particularly noteworthy remarks from Demna himself.

Given the most attention in reaction to Monday’s piece, of course, is word that Balenciaga’s work on the larger endeavor “is now over.”

To be clear, this doesn’t necessarily mean additional Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga pieces won’t see a proper release in the months ahead. Instead, as additional comments in the new report suggest, it simply means fans can expect a new chapter from Ye and company, including—potentially, at least—a similar “Engineered by” partnership in the future, albeit with another brand or entity.

“This was just step No. 1,” Demna told the outlet. “He needed a starting point, and that was my challenge: to give him the starting point. But he is still miles and miles away from where he wants this to go.”

Read the full report here. Additional items of note included in the timely piece are details on designs from 2020 that were ultimately not put into production, additional insight on the role of Leonardo Lawson (who was earlier this year made head of Yeezy Gap) and his involvement in the opening of a Los Angeles-based “innovation studio” for the project, and more remarks from Demna.

This weekend’s in-store launch of Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga brought with it a medium-spanning experience that also included the rollout of a mobile game concept (designed by Demna) that allows fans to avatar-ize themselves in head-to-toe YGxB pieces. Select cities were also made the site of van drops.

To experience Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga in person, including the incorporation of an arguably Warholian pile-focused display, visit one of these Gap locations.