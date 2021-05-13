Woman Who Received Scholarship in Drake’s “God’s Plan” Video Graduating with Master’s Degree [Photos + Video]

A South Carolina woman is about to obtain her master’s degree, years after a generous financial gift from Drake helped propel her to success.

Drake’s generosity in his 2018 “God’s Plan” music video helped one young woman achieve her dreams. On Wednesday (May 12), Destiny James revealed on Instagram that she will soon be graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a master’s degree in Public Health after receiving a $50,000 scholarship from Drizzy.

“Mama, I mastered it. Daddy, I did it,” James wrote. “[Four] days until I am officially UNC Alum.”

Drake hopped in the post’s comments to offer his congratulations.

“LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO DES,” the rapper wrote.

Drake also posted a throwback picture of James in his music video on his Instagram Story along with a string of celebratory emojis.

James was one of several people who received money in Drake’s viral “God’s Plan” video. During the clip, in which Drake was seen handing out money to strangers, James received a $50,000 scholarship to complete her undergraduate studies at the University of Miami.

According to The Shade Room, she graduated from the university in 2019 and, later that year, went on to pursue her master’s at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. James’ master’s degree is in Public Health in Health Behavior.

“Public health has been a passion of mine since 2016 when my dad passed from stage 4 lung cancer,” she told the outlet. “Obtaining this degree is something I will always be proud of! The obstacles I was able to overcome fueled my fire and I am so proud to say I am now a graduate of the #1 ranked public school for public health in the country.”

Drake has also had some good news of his own to celebrate as he was recently named Billboard’s Artist of the Decade. The 6 God reacted to the honor on social media, writing, “JEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEZ!”

