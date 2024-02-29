Woman Claims Diddy He Shot Her in Face in 1999 Club Shooting Addresses His Latest Lawsuit: 'He’s Guilty' [Video] | lovebscott.com

The woman who claims Diddy shot her in the face at Club New York in 1999 vows she “will not stop” until he’s made to “pay the price for what you did to my life.”

In a TikTok shared on Wednesday, Natania Reuben, who’s spoken out about the shooting numerous times over the years, referenced the latest lawsuit against Diddy. As previously reported, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones alleges his life has been “detrimentally impacted” since first being contacted by Diddy about working on The Love Album: Off the Grid.

In the associated 73-page document, Jones mentioned the 1999 shooting, alleging that Diddy “bragged about getting away with shooting people.” Specifically, Jones alleges, Diddy “shared that he was responsible for the shooting in the nightclub in New York City with rapper Shyne.”

In 2001, Moses “Shyne” Barrow, an ex-Bad Boy Records artist, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in connection with the shooting. In 2022, Shyne reflected on the shooting, telling Drink Champs he “forgave him” for what transpired and ultimately blamed how things shook out for him personally on Diddy’s legal team at the time. A former bodyguard for Diddy, meanwhile, also spoke out about the shooting case later that same year.

Here’s more from the latest allegations from Jones, straight from the docs:

He shared that artist, and Mr. Combs’ girlfriend at the time, Jennifer Lopez, aka, J-Lo carried the gun into the club for him and passed him the gun after he got into an altercation with another individual.

Wednesday, Natania Reuben pointed to Jones’ lawsuit as validating her longstanding allegations against Diddy. The video was notably shared with a text overlay that read, “He’s guilty.”

“I am the woman who he shot in the face in that December 27th, 1999 Club New York shooting,” she said. “I have told everyone, ad nauseam, since then. … I literally have told everyone and never changed what I said. I watched him. I got pow-powed in the face. I watched him fire the gun.”

Per Reuben, even a surgeon who worked to remove “part of the bullet fragments” from her body said during criminal proceedings that she was talking about Diddy allegedly shooting her while going under due to administered anesthesia.

Reuben further alleged that Diddy “paid off” multiple people involved with the 1999 incident, for which she says she has continued to be harassed over more than two decades.

“For every tear that I had to cry or my children had to cry, I am going to get a million back from you,” she said. “I will not stop until you pay the price for what you did to my life.”

Through a statement released by a lawyer, Diddy has denied the allegations against him in the latest lawsuit, which follows prior assault allegations last year, including a quickly settled suit from former romantic partner Cassie.

“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies,” attorney Shawn Holley recently told TMZ.

We wonder if Diddy will every have to answer for any of his alleged crimes in a court of law.