'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Season 2 Teaser Shares Glimpse Into Group's Drama-Filled 'New Beginnings' | lovebscott.com

‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ is finally back for a second season.

via People:

Two years after Bravo’s eleventh installment into the Real Housewivesfranchise first premiered, viewers will once again be able to take in the glam and the drama in Dubai, United Arab Emirates when a second season of the cult favorite franchise debuts June 2.

News of the return dropped on Thursday, alongside a short teaser with clips from the series, which showed the Housewives toasting to “new beginnings.” But the cheers only lasts so long, with conflict erupting among the group.

Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury will all be back in front of the reality cameras again, this time joined by new Housewife Taleen Marie.

All six were at BravoCon 2023 in November when the first episode of the second season screened for attendees.

Premiering on June 1, 2022, RHOD offered fans an inside look at the rarefied Middle Eastern lifestyles of a group of friends living in “the City of Gold.”

Season 1 left off with Stanbury, 47, marrying her former soccer player beau, Sergio Carrallo, 29, as the two discussed their desire to build their dream home and grow their family. “I don’t want someone else to carry it,” Carrallo shared during an episode, referring to their baby.

Stanbury also feuded with “frenemy” Ayan, 45, as well as Milan, 34, who later went toe-to-toe with the former Ladies of London star during the cast’s two-part reunion in August and September 2022.

Brooks, 35, and Dr. Al Madani, 37, meanwhile, squabbled over parenting advice. When the doctor offered to some guidance to her fellow single mom, Brooks pointedly replied “not to give me advice about my child or my marriage.”

Since then, a lot has changed — the biggest shift being a new friendship forged between Stanbury and Ayan. The two were bosom buddies at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas, even appearing on a special BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen “dynamic duos” episode together.

“The last time you saw me I wanted to strangle her,” Ayan said there. “But right now, to be honest, we took time to get to know each other and we have respect for each other. We still go through stuff but, I love you.”

“Believe it or not, I think we actually grew up kind of similarly,” Stanbury noted, Ayan adding, “We have a lot of similarities that you are going to see, which is quite impressive and shocking at the same time.”

She elaborated more on the RHODubai panel. “The difference between my relationship with Stanbury this season that I didn’t have last season is the fact that there’s a respect,” Ayan said. “There’s a lot of things that people will be able to see at the show that connects us together. We have fun together, we laugh together. I call her out when I need to call her out, she calls me out when she needs to call me out. We are friends and we’re doing good. And I’m friends with every single person here.”

Meanwhile, missing from the group this year is founding Dubai Housewife Nina Ali who in January 2023 announced she would not be returning for the show’s second season in order to focus on new opportunities.

“2023 has already brought many exciting opportunities my way — including an emerging new business, new home and new adventures — so for now moving my attention away from the show will allow myself the space to focus on new challenges,” Ali, 44, explained.

‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ season 2 premieres June 2 at 9pm ET on Bravo. Season 1 can be streamed in full on Peacock.