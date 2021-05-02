WNBA Star Breanna Stewart Engaged to Marta Xargay Casademont: 'She Said Yes' [Photo]

WNBA star Breanna Stewart is engaged!

The 26-year-old announced the happy news of her proposal to girlfriend Marta Xargay Casademont on Instagram, along with a series of photos from the moment she got on bended knee.

“Did a thing. Another ring. She said YES. ?? #wifey,” she captioned her post, referencing her two championships in 2018 and 2020 with the Seattle Storm. In addition, she recently won the EuroLeague championship with Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg in April and was named MVP.

“Life isn’t just about the moments, it’s about who we share them with! I said YES ? #wifey,” Marta, a 30-year-old Spanish basketball player, shared on her own Instagram page.

Congrats Breanna and Marta!