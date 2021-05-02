Shekinah Jo Gets Emotional Explaining Why She's No Longer Friends with Tiny + Tiny Responds [Video]

Shekinah Jo was just on the internet crying and defending Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris from the bevy of sexual assault allegations she’s facing alongside husband T.I., but apparently that was the last straw in their friendship.

In a tearful Instagram Live session, Shekinah explained that she and Tiny aren’t friends anymore.

Not only that, but she had some pretty disparaging things to say about Tiny — her once so-called ‘BFF.’

After Shekinah’s IG Live session, Tiny responded in the Instagram comments and denied all of Shekinah’s allegations — she also called her dizzy.

As far as we’re concerned, their friendship is done.