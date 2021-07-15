  1. Home
Wiz Khalifa Tells Everyone To Stay Away From Him After Testing Positive For COVID-19 [Photos]

July 15, 2021 9:53 AM PST

Wiz Khalifa’s vaccination status is unclear, but the rapper shared on Twitter this evening (July 14) that he has COVID-19.

via: AceShowbiz

“Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid,” so the 33-year-old posted on Wednesday night. Assuring that he is okay and asymptomatic, he added, “No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while.”

Wiz, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomas, went on promising that he will stay productive while he remains in the house. “While im in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project,” so he teased his fans.

Following Wiz’s announcement, people urged him to get the vaccine, if he hasn’t got inoculated. “Your lucky if you have no symptoms. Get vaxxed afterwards it will give you that much more protection against it in the future,” one person advised him. Another implored, “Get your shot folks please!”

Some others speculated that Wiz was one of those against the vaccines. “People rather get the virus than the vaccine crazy smh,” a person accused. Another wondered, “And did you vaccinate yourself from this totally preventable virus????”

Bringing up his old post in which he mocked those wearing masks, someone else mercilessly stated, “we were staying away when we saw you mocking people with masks…dont worry we’re still gonna stay way …”

Regardless of Wiz’s previous stance on masking, we send him well wishes on his recovery.

