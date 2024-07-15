Wiz Khalifa Hit With Illegal Drug Possession Charge in Romania Following Festival Performance | lovebscott.com

Wiz Khalifa has been charged with illegal drug possession after performing at the Beach, Please! Festival at the Black Sea Coast in Romania.

via Complex:

“During a performance at a music festival held in the resort of Costinesti, the accused was found to have possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis and to have consumed (on stage) another quantity in the form of a handmade cigarette,” said the Romanian anti-organised crime prosecutors (DIICOT) in a statement on Sunday, per the AFP.

In Romania, cannabis is considered a “risk drug.” Possession of the substance can be punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Videos of the “Black and Yellow” rapper smoking onstage have circulated on social media as well as a separate clip of him being escorted from the venue by police.

“Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage,” Wiz wrote on his X account Sunday morning. “They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time.”

A source also confirmed to the AFP that Khalifa, along with others, were taken in for questioning early on Sunday. The rapper was charged but not kept in custody.

An investigation into the matter is reportedly ongoing.

In recent months, Khalifa told Skinbone that he smokes up to 30 blunts in a day. During an interview with Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper, the rapper also confessed he shows up to his son’s parent-teacher conferences while under the influence of marijuana.

Rappers (and athletes) need to learn to leave the cannabis at home when traveling overseas. It’s just not worth it.

Did Wiz Khalifa get arrested in Romania for lighting up some Weed in front of 80k people? pic.twitter.com/nIj0K2iEY3 — LMC (@LMCxLUC) July 14, 2024