Wiz Khalifa and Aimee Aguilar Expecting First Child Together: 'Baby Girl on the Way' | lovebscott.com

Wiz Khalifa and Aimee Aguilar are having a baby.

Wiz , 36, — who recently admitted that he attended a parent-teacher conference while high — and Aguilar took to Instagram to share the good news on Sunday, just in time for Father’s Day.

In the snap, the pair posed lovingly as the rapper held his girlfriend’s baby bump while she flashed a positive pregnancy test – and revealed their firstborn’s gender.

‘Baby Girl On The Way #Clearblueconfirmed #ClearbluePartner,’ they wrote in the joint statement and advertisement.

The North Dakota native proudly reveled the news while rocking a simple black tank paired with diamond earrings and a rose piercing.

His girlfriend of five years shorted a black lowcut bra that showed off her chest paired with a dainty floral necklace.

The announcement post was a hit with the rappers 40.1million followers, racking up 715k likes and over 9k comments.

‘Welcome To Da Girl Dad Club,’ wrote Rapper Ludacris to Wiz Khalifa (born Cameron Jibril Thomaz).

Wiz is already a dad to son Sebastian, 11, who he shares with ex-wife Amber Rose.

Fans rushed to the comments to pen their support and excitement for the parents-to-be.

‘Huge congratulations guys, what a father’s day gift. Happy fathers day,’ one fan penned.

Another chimed in, ‘Oh my Godddddddd We are HERE FOR THIS!!!’

The Grammy nominee has been romancing Aguilar since 2019 but have kept their relationship private.

Wiz began his relationship with Amber — who has been linked to Kanye West, Machine Gun Kelly, 21 Savage and Cher’s current boyfriend Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards — back in 2011, and the two got engaged the following year and tied the knot in 2013.

Sebastian was born the same year, but just a year later Amber filed for divorce from Wiz. It was finalized in 2016.

Though she initially sought full custody of her son, she and the rapper now reportedly share joint custody of him.

The two have managed to put on a united front when it comes to raising Sebastian, and the two have been photographed together at multiple events with their son.

‘It’s good. It’s fun,’ Wiz said of his current co-parenting relationship with Amber on Call Her Daddy.

‘Well not fun, but like, I think I’m in a good situation with her as a co-parent,’ he clarified.

‘Especially through time. Things have just eased up and become a lot more enjoyable and just regular of a process,’ he continued.

The musician also noted that ‘all of the irregular s*** has been worked out’, and he bragged that the former couple are not ‘past everything’ that might have made other people’s relationships ‘dysfunctional.’

‘So at this point, it’s way easier to just run things smoothly than it is for it not to be smooth,’ he shared.

Amber sounded as if she was on the same page with her ex during an appearance earlier in January on the Tamron Hall Show.

‘I think that me and Wiz are so, best friends now, that — we’re so far past being in love that I can say that now, right? It’s not like anything that we would circle back to or anything. We’re just friends and co-parents,’ she said.

