'The Wire' Actor Chris Clanton Shot in Baltimore

Chris Clanton, best known for his recurring role on HBO’s ‘The Wire,’ was shot in Baltimore.

According to a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Dept., police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday around 7 PM, and a 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the ear.

Medics responded and took the Chris to a hospital for treatment.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if Chris was even the target, but he’s already at home after being discharged.

The shooting is currently under investigation and cops are asking for anyone with information to call Northeast District Shooting detectives or Baltimore’s Metro Crime Stoppers tip line.