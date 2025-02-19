Winnie Harlow Is Engaged to NBA Player Kyle Kuzma: ‘We’re Over the Moon’

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Winnie Harlow and NBA star Kyle Kuzma are engaged and sharing their news with the world.

The couple announced their betrothal on Tuesday via a collaborative Instagram post with no caption, just vibes and a close-up of the enormous 8.5 carat oval-cut diamond with two side baguettes sitting nicely on Harlow’s finger. Who needs words when you have a rock like that, anyway?

Kuzma popped the big question on February 13 right before they took off for Turks and Caicos in a private jet full of roses, chocolate, and balloons, according to their engagement announcement in Vogue. While the model and athlete have been dating since 2020, Kuzma told the outlet he’d been dreaming up the proposal since their first visit to the Caribbean island in 2022. Post-private-jet flight, Harlow was surprised by her friends, family, and a celebration dinner on the beach outside of their villa.

Advertisement

via: The Cut

The couple first connected online during the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, Harlow told the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss while appearing on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2020. She shared that their relationship was almost a missed connection because Kuzma first tried to reach out to her on Instagram in 2019 — but she never got the message.

However, once they started talking, they never wanted to stop. After a few months of chatting nearly 24/7, Harlow decided to move from New York City to Los Angeles to be with Kuzma, who played for the L.A. Lakers at the time.

Advertisement

“And I’ve been in L.A. ever since. That was a year ago,” Harlow said on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2021. The pair officially started dating in April 2020 and were first spotted together in public just weeks later and were Instagram official by that June.

The pair had to withstand breakup rumors, but were going strong in August 2022 when Kuzma opened up about his relationship with the supermodel to PEOPLE, noting that he inspires her to experiment with fashion.

“We always bounce ideas off each other,” he said at the time. “[Winnie] has a lot of style, too, and that’s one of the things that’s connecting me to her and you know we love fashion, we love art, we love clothing.”

While they were taking the GQ Couples Quiz together in February 2023, Kuzma revealed just how far he went for Harlow in the beginning of their relationship in 2020.

Advertisement

“The pandemic [had] just started, and this was at the time nobody was flying in airports because it was like low-key sketchy,” he recalled. “So, I was like, ‘Alright, well, you need to fly out here private.’ This was the first time we met. I really wanted to see her and the safest thing was that jet. And that’s how we found love.”

via: People