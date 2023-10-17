Will Smith’s Kids Reportedly ‘Feel Bad’ for Him amid Jada Pinkett Smith’s Marriage Revelations

While the rest of the world is reeling from Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage confessions about her and Will, their children aren’t fazed one bit — but they do feel bad for their dad.

via Page Six:

The siblings reportedly “feel bad” for their dad, Will Smith, as Jada Pinkett Smith continues to make bombshell revelations about their marriage while promoting her “Worthy” memoir.

“They know he has been going through a lot lately and this isn’t helping,” a source told Entertainment Tonight Monday of “all the recent headlines” about the couple’s secret separation.

“They wish some of their family’s private matters remained private,” the insider claimed, alleging that Will, 55, has been “trying to stay busy” by “hanging out with his good friends and his kids.”

The source added, “He’s trying not to let any outside noise impact him. Will loves Jada and feels like he has always had her back and always will. He has been trying to be supportive, while also taking care of himself.”

Willow and Jaden’s rep has yet to respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Will, who is also the father of son Trey Smith, has been married to Jada since December 1997. The 52-year-old actress revealed last week that they have spent years living apart.

The “Nutty Professor” star told People in her Oct. 11 cover story that they are “still figuring … out” what that means for their marriage.

She went on to hint at her and the Oscar winner’s future while speaking to Hoda Kotb in an NBC News special.

We all wish some of their family matters remained private too.