Will Smith Stars in the First Trailer for Antoine Fuqua’s Slavery-Set Film ‘Emancipation’ [Video]

In a surprise shift to this year’s awards season, Will Smith’s next film “Emancipation” will release in 2022 after all. Apple announced the news Monday, releasing the first trailer for the Antoine Fuqua-directed historical drama.

via: Complex

The striking clip features Smith as Peter, a slave who escapes from a Louisiana plantation to join the Union Army’s fight against the Confederate States Army in the Civil War.

While production on the film predates Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, Emancipation was delayed to 2023 earlier this year. Alongside the arrival of the first trailer, Apple confirmed that the Antoine Fuqua-directed film will debut in theaters on Dec. 2 and will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9.

In a post shared on Instagram, Smith described Emancipation as the “hardest movie I’ve ever made.” He added, “Blood, sweat & tears… LITERALLY! Shoutout to Apple who doubled (and tripled) down on their commitment to deliver this epic story to the world.”

First poster for Will Smith’s upcoming film #Emancipation. ? pic.twitter.com/vIIxUucPpH — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) October 3, 2022

Watch the trailer for “Emancipation” below.