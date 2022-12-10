Will Smith Reveals 'Greatest Fear' About Returning to Screens In 'Emancipation' Following Oscars Slap

Will Smith says he was most worried about how his ‘Emancipation’ cast and crew would be affected following his infamous Oscars slap.

More specifically, the 54-year-old Pursuit of Happyness star explained that he was afraid his involvement in the movie could get the project blacklisted during awards season after the fall out from him slapping Chris Rock earlier this year.

He opened up about the fear during a recent interview.

Will spoke about the project in an interview with Extra.

“My greatest fear is that my team would be penalized for my actions. I want my people to get their flowers,” he admitted.

However, the actor added that the film did help him and said it was essential in “re-establishing within myself what my purpose is in this world and to be able to construct a life and build a team of people and to keep myself on my divine train tracks.”

Emancipation is available to watch on Apple TV+ as on December 9.

