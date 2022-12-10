Cher Seemingly Confirms Death of Mom Georgia Holt at 96

Cher seemingly confirmed the death of her mother Georgia Holt at the age of 96.

The 76-year-old “Believe” icon took to Twitter to pen a brief tweet that appeared to announce her mother’s passing.

“Mom is gone,” she wrote.

Fans perceived the tweet as confirmation of Georgia‘s death and rushed to comfort the music legend.

“So sorry, nothing prepares you for the loss of your mother. No matter when,” one wrote.

“Oh Cher, I am so sorry for your loss. You two were so much fun,” another added. “Time doesn’t heal this wound, it helps reshape it into comforting memories that make the grief tolerable. Keep honoring the memories.”

Like her daughter, Georgia was a musician. She was born in 1926 and also worked as a model and actress. Her credits include an appearance on I Love Lucy.

Our thoughts are with Cher and everyone else who knew and loved Georgia during this difficult time.

RIP.

Mom is gone? — Cher (@cher) December 11, 2022