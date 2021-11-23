Will Smith Recalls Having So Much 'Rampant Sex' That His Orgasms Would Make Him Throw Up

Will Smith’s new memoir ‘WILL’ is leaving no stone unturned — including intimate details about his sex life with previous partners.

In one chapter, Will recalls the end of his relationship with his first girlfriend Melanie Parker and how it triggered ‘rampant sex’ and an unintended consequence.

via CapitalXTRA:

“I desperately need relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse”.

“Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie. But over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena” the 53-year-old writes .

“I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit. In every case, though, I hoped to God this beautiful stranger would be ‘the one’ who would love me, who would make this pain go away”.

“But invariably, there I was, retching and wretched. And the look in the eyes of the woman even further deepened my agony”. He also talks about his least proudest moment and that was when we was caught by his mom having sex in her kitchen with his girlfriend at the time.

Recounting the moment, he talks about living in Philadelphia with his mother whilst being in a relationship with Melaine Parker, whom he met in high school. “We were deeply and truly in love” he comments.

Claiming him and Melaine were interrupted one day by his mother, who had come downstairs to make herself a cup of coffee, the Bad Boys actor recalls his mum “flipped the light switch as she had done tens of thousands of times before. But this time, her eyes landed upon her eldest son and his girlfriend deep in throes of reckless lovemaking.”

“As a teenager, outside of physical injury, you cannot feel worse than having your mother catch you and your girlfriend doggy-style on her kitchen floor” Will writes.”And wearing slippers far too quiet to defend her delicate sensibilities, she approached the threshold of the family kitchen”.

He continues: “Still innocent, she flipped the light switch as she had done tens of thousands of times before. But this time, her eyes landed upon her eldest son and his girlfriend deep in throes of reckless lovemaking.”

“I’m still not exactly sure why I did what I did that night” he says. “To this day, I have no idea what I was thinking. Of all the experiences I am sharing in this book, this is the individual moment of personal behavior that makes the least sense to me.”

Damn, Will.