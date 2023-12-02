Will Smith Gives New Details on 'I Am Legend' Sequel with Michael B. Jordan: 'The Script Just Came In'

Will Smith dropped new details about ‘I Am Legend 2’ starring himself and Michael B. Jordan on Saturday night at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The sequel will pick up from the first film’s alternate ending that was included on the DVD release in which Will’s character lives instead of dies.

via Variety:

“I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow. We’re really close, the script just came in,” Smith said of “I Am Legend 2” at one of the festival’s In Conversation events. “You have to be a real ‘I Am Legend’ buff to know this, but in the first, theatrical version, my character dies, but on the DVD there was an alternate version of the ending where my character lived. We are going with the mythology of the DVD version. I can’t tell you anything more, but Michael B. Jordan is in.”

‘I Am Legend’ was great — let’s hope the sequel is just as thrilling.