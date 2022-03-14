Will Smith Asserts "There’s Never Been Infidelity" in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett-Smith [Video]

The infamous “entanglement” was apparently not considered cheating.

The King Richard star sat down with Gayle King for an interview over the weekend and made it clear that he’s unbothered by the “all the chatter” surrounding his years-long relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith.

“I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people,” Smith said on “CBS Sunday Morning.” “I think the chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous.”

When asked about “infidelity in the marriage,” however, he took the opportunity to shut the rumor down. “There’s never been infidelity in our marriage,” he clarified. “Never. Jada and I talk about everything and we have never surprised one another with anything, ever.”

The topic of the Smith’s marriage has been a recurring conversation for years and has only increased since the talented couple began to open up about their love life. Pinkett-Smith admitted that she had an “entanglement” with August Alsina and discussed their sex life after all these years. The “Fresh Prince” star revealed she wasn’t “the only one engaging in other sexual relationships.” He later explained that he and his wife “love in freedom” and keep it real with each other as they go through different stages of life as a couple.

“You love in freedom with everybody except your partner,” he told King’s best friend, Oprah Winfrey. “It’s friendship versus marital prison … So we talk about everything. I think the difficulty that people have and difficulty in discussing it is people only think in terms of sex.”

“Even the idea where people are trying to put something on it: ‘Will and Jada – what they doing with other people?’ Will and Jada ain’t really doing too much of nuthin,” he continued. “Will and Jada are on a spiritual journey to cleanse the poisonous, unloving parts of our hearts. And we’re doing it together in this lifetime no matter what. But the goal is not a sexual goal, everybody. We are going to love each other no matter what.”

See Will Smith’s interview with Gayle King below.