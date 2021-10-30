Will Ferrell Explains Why He Turned Down $29 Million Offer for 'Elf' Sequel

The Emmy Award-winning comedic actor and producer has fessed up to why he stopped a follow-up to 2003?s “Elf” from being produced.

“I would have had to promote the movie from an honest place, which would’ve been, like, ‘Oh no, it’s not good. I just couldn’t turn down that much money,’” Ferrell revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. “And I thought, ‘Can I actually say those words? I don’t think I can, so I guess I can’t do the movie.’”

In 2013, the “Saturday Night Live” alum appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” where he joked why he wanted no part of doing another “Elf” film: “It would look slightly pathetic if I tried to squeeze back into the Elf tights.”

In the Jon Favreau film, Ferrell played Buddy the Elf, who leaves the North Pole and attempts to find his biological father in New York City.

The funnyman also admitted he once thought the Christmas film — also starring Bob Newhart, Zooey Deschanel, Ed Asner and James Caan — would put the kibosh on his burgeoning acting career.

