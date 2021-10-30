Black Twitter Has The Funniest Reactions To Spanx CEO Gifting Employees $10,000 Each + More [Photos + Video]

Sara Blakely is probably going down as one of 2021’s best bosses ever. The Spanx founder recently announced that she is giving the company’s employees two first-class Delta plane tickets to travel anywhere in the world.

via: Hot97

A global investment firm called Blackstone bought a majority stake in Spanx, which is valued at an estimated $1.2 billion in the deal. After this, Sara decided to reward her employees.

A video went viral of the moment Sara gifted her staff with a generous reward. In the visual, she spun a globe and said. “Why am I spinning a globe?” Then, she said, “because she has bought two first-class tickets — to anywhere in the world — for each employee.” Then, “You know, if you have a trip, you might want to go out to a really nice dinner, you might want to go out to a really nice hotel. So with everybody’s two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world, you are each getting $10,000.”

Social media went crazy. Check it out:

The #CEO of #Spanx, a shapewear company, gave her employees $10,000 and two first-class plane tickets each. ???? https://t.co/yaLOyxIq2m pic.twitter.com/5S7YNXhDQt — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 26, 2021

WOW!!! The CEO and founder of Spanx is celebrating a billion-dollar deal with big surprises for her employees.https://t.co/VcEK8fsnZA pic.twitter.com/H4Rjti8hdF — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) October 27, 2021

Really Cool Boss. Spanx CEO Kara Blakely gives employees first-class plane tickets anywhere in the word, and $10,000 spending money, after $1.2B acquisition. Blakely started Spanx 20 years ago with $5,000. Wow. https://t.co/KnxHpPqa0v — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) October 27, 2021

Spanx CEO just shitted on everybody when it comes to appreciating employees. — R (@_reinarae) October 27, 2021

wow look a CEO doing the right thing by their employees! Turns out it's not that hard! https://t.co/YqsKf6tsp6 — Christine Emba (@ChristineEmba) October 25, 2021

The founder of Spanx buying their 500+ employees 2 first class tickets to anywhere in the world and gifting each of them $10k on top of that is big CEO goals. — Trinity G. (@IAMTHETRINITY) October 26, 2021

Wow, this is fantastic. I truly believe in showing people especially your employees that you appreciate and value, and what a great way to do it. ???????????????? — Ms. D. (@dailh71) October 26, 2021

Bravo!! She just showed the world why so many people have left the workplace and are either working for someone different or for themselves. It’s called wanting to feel appreciated!! Many CEO’s would NEVER do something as generous as this. ??????https://t.co/UA87nZOsRv — Wine Lover (@WineLoverSF) October 27, 2021

Perhaps it forces them to take some time off to recharge, feeling it's better for the company. — LiveFree (@SidsMomma) October 27, 2021