  1. Home
  2. News

Black Twitter Has The Funniest Reactions To Spanx CEO Gifting Employees $10,000 Each + More [Photos + Video]

October 30, 2021 7:26 PM PST

Sara Blakely is probably going down as one of 2021’s best bosses ever. The Spanx founder recently announced that she is giving the company’s employees two first-class Delta plane tickets to travel anywhere in the world.

via: Hot97

A global investment firm called Blackstone bought a majority stake in Spanx, which is valued at an estimated $1.2 billion in the deal. After this, Sara decided to reward her employees.

A video went viral of the moment Sara gifted her staff with a generous reward. In the visual, she spun a globe and said. “Why am I spinning a globe?” Then, she said, “because she has bought two first-class tickets — to anywhere in the world — for each employee.” Then, “You know, if you have a trip, you might want to go out to a really nice dinner, you might want to go out to a really nice hotel. So with everybody’s two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world, you are each getting $10,000.”

Social media went crazy. Check it out:

Share This Post

Tags:Sara BlakelySpanx