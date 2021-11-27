Whoops: A Censored Version of ‘Birds Of Prey’ Ended Up on HBO Max -- and People Aren’t Happy About It

If you’ve tried to watch ‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’ on HBO Max over the last few days, you’ve probably been forced to watch a chopped-up PG-13 version of the film after the wrong one was accidentally uploaded.

via IGN:

As reported by ComicBook.com, HBO Max subscribers that start the DC film are greeted with a message saying, “This film has been modified as follows from its original version: it has been edited for content.”

Birds of Prey is rated R and features language and violence throughout the film. As ComicBook.com notes, “one scene featuring Rosie Perez’s Detective Montoya sees a phrase on her shirt being clearly edited, confirming the censoring of the outing.” The movie that stars both Margot Robbie and Ewan McGregor now boasts a TV-14 rating

ComicBook.com also writes that this wasn’t the first time a streamer has offered a “tamer version of the film,” as Netflix had the TV edit of Back to the Future II for a while before it was corrected.

“The blame is on Universal who somehow furnished Netflix an edited version of the movie,” writer Bob Gale told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “I learned about it some 10 days ago from an eagle-eyed fan, and had the studio rectify the error. The version now running is the uncensored, unedited, original version.”

A Warner Bros. spokesperson confirmed that the broadcast cable version of ‘Birds of Prey’ was “mistakenly added to the service,” and that “the unedited original version will be available on HBO Max instead.”