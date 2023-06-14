Whoopi Goldberg Says She Wants To Host ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ After Pat Sajak Announced His Retirement

Whoopi Goldberg is spelling out her next career move.

via: Deadline

When Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings made an appearance on The View this morning, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked him for a reaction following Sajak saying he was stepping down.

“Another legendary game show host, Pat Sajak, just announced that he’s going to be retiring from Wheel of Fortune at the end of next season. What’s your reaction to the news, and any ideas on who should replace him?” Griffin asked.

In the middle of Griffin’s question, Goldberg is heard saying, “I want that job.”

Jennings was hopeful that “Wheel’s got an envelope that says what to do when” the host leaves following Jeopardy’s “own succession crisis.”

Joy Behar jumped in and said, “Whoopi wants that job.”

Goldberg confirmed saying, “I want that job. I think it would be lots of fun.”

Behar further suggested that “Sara [Haines] and I could be Vanna White. We’ll take turns walking back and forth and pointing to the letters.”

Goldberg would be no stranger to game shows as she was a producer on the 1998 revival of Hollywood Squares and became “center square.”

Sajak announced Monday that he would be stepping down as host of Wheel of Fortune after Season 41 of the syndicated game show.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak said in a statement. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!”