Whoopi Goldberg Keeps in Touch with All of Her Exes: ‘There’s Nobody That I’ve Messed with That I Absolutely Hate’

Whoopi Goldberg is explaining why she remains friendly with all of her exes.

The 68-year-old actress — who has daughter Alex, 50, from her marriage to Alvin Martin and was also previously married to cinematographer David Claessen and actor Lyle Trachtenberg — will always be “respectful” toward her former partners because they were once close, but that doesn’t mean she socializes very much with them.

Speaking on “The View” Wednesday, she told her co-hosts, “I’m in touch with all of my exes.

“I’m in touch with every one of them because once they were my friends. It doesn’t mean that we talk all the time, but I will be respectful enough for you.

“I don’t have to sleep with you, I don’t have to eat with you — I don’t have to do any of those things that a relationship forces. But I can be [friendly] because there’s nobody that I’ve lived with or messed with that I absolutely hate.”

The “Ghost” star previously insisted she was “not that interested” in getting married again because she enjoys living alone.

She told the New York Times Magazine in September 2016: “I’m much happier on my own.

“I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I’m not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone. I don’t want somebody in my house.”

But life alone can lead to some mishaps, and Goldberg admitted earlier this year she’d accidentally eaten cat treats after mistaking them for pretzels.

She said on “The View,” “I got home. Perhaps I was a little more jet lagged than I realized. I was not high. I had nothing to drink.

“It is 2 in the morning, and there are these wonderful pretzels called Dot’s Pretzels, which I love. So sometimes, you know, when you get a bag of Dot’s Pretzels, they’re broken in half.

“So my kid decided that she was to leave some cat treats on the other side of my bag so that if the cat wanted some treats, she could get up there and get some because I wasn’t going to get up.

“But this daughter of mine put a bag of the cat treats, she put them right next to the Dot’s! So 2 a.m., you know what’s coming … I reach over and I pour some Dot’s in my hand and I put ‘em in my mouth. I’m chewing. ‘[These may be] a little stale!’”

Asked if she thought they were simply a new flavor, Goldberg replied, “No, no. I just poured some more in because maybe I thought, you know, bed mouth. You know, because sometimes you wake up and you got something in your mouth and you’re like, ‘Who is this?’

“So, I pour some more. ‘Why do these taste so bad?’ My eye finally kind of opened a little bit, and in my hand was the crabby flavor Temptations!”

