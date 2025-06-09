Home > NEWS

Whoopi Goldberg Believes Donald Trump, Elon Musk Feud ‘Fake,’ Slams View Cohosts for Believing It [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 2 minutes ago

“This is another distraction to keep us talking — not about the stuff we’re talking about, but the stuff they want us to. I’m not buying it. I’m not buying it because they lie,” Goldberg said.

Whoopi Goldberg isn’t falling for the drama between Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

During Monday’s episode of The View, the Oscar-winner made it clear she believes the recent online feud between the former president and the tech billionaire is nothing but political theater.

“In this fight, my money is on Donald Trump, though, because he clapped back and said he’ll go after Elon’s Pentagon contracts,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said during the show’s “Hot Topics” segment. Griffin, a former Trump staffer, got the debate going when she insisted the spat was real, prompting an eye-roll from Goldberg.

“I love that y’all bought into it,” Goldberg shot back.

Griffin pushed back and doubled down, however, telling Goldberg: “It’s not fake.”

“I do believe it’s fake. Yes, I do. It’s too strategic,” Goldberg maintained, with the pair going back-and-forth before Griffin accused Goldberg of giving Trump “too much credit” by suggesting the president could be orchestrating the drama as a political distraction.

“No, no, no. I just feel like, oh, suddenly everybody’s upset about stuff. I’m sorry, no,” Goldberg said. “This is another distraction to keep us talking — not about the stuff we’re talking about, but the stuff they want us to. I’m not buying it. I’m not buying it because they lie.”

“I don’t believe anything they say anymore because they’ve shown themselves not to be the most trustworthy people you want,” she added.

Goldberg’s scathing MAGA critique comes just days after Trump and Musk feuded over Trump’s proposed “big beautiful bill,” with Musk slamming the plan’s impact on the federal deficit.

But it didn’t stop there, with both Trump and Elon throwing jabs, with the Tesla co-founder claiming the Trump administration hid information tying Trump to Jeffrey Epstein.

While Trump has stayed silent on the matter as of late, sounding off instead on the political unrest in Los Angeles, his Vice President, J.D. Vance, jumped to his defense.

“Donald Trump didn’t do anything wrong with Jeffrey Epstein,” Vance said during an appearance on Theo Von’s podcast over the weekend.

The White House, meanwhile, says Trump will “continue the important mission of cutting waste, fraud, and abuse from our federal government,” while Musk has returned to tweeting in support of Trump’s immigration policies on X, seemingly brushing their feud under the rug.

The View airs weekdays at 11:00 a.m. ET on ABC.

Watch here.

via: TooFab

