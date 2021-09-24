Whitney Rose Blasts Mary Cosby’s ‘Crazy’ and ‘Baseless’ Twitter Accusations

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ girls are taking the drama from the screen to the internet in record time.

Mary Cosby went after Whitney Rose and now Whitney’s clapping back.

via Page Six:

“I don’t respond to crazy or baseless accusations. May we all try a little harder to lead with love. #RHOSLC @BravoTV,” Rose tweeted.

The Iris + Beau founder’s statement came after Cosby alleged that “she took advantage of [women] in the lady’s restroom one night at a club!”

Cosby also questioned Rose’s sexuality, writing, “Whitney why are you not asked if you really like men when you know you line [sic] women … Don’t speak on me you know nothing about me talk about the woman you was in the bathroom with making out!”

She added, “That’s your hidden truth! The difference [is] I live my life in truth!”

The controversial religious leader also called Rose — who shares two young children with husband Justin Rose — a “bobble head,” “fake” and a “liar,” among other insults, in a series of since-deleted tweets.

Cosby’s indignation stemmed from Whitney Rose’s comments about their fractured friendship in an interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.”

Rose claimed that Cosby “won’t speak” to her about mounting speculation that she’s running a cult, a storyline teased for the remainder of “RHOSLC” Season 2 and reinforced by ex-members of Cosby’s Faith Temple Pentecostal Church.

Cosby could also be particularly upset with Rose as she appears to be one of the first among the “Salt Lake City” cast to acknowledge the allegations. “All the rumors are that Mary is a cult leader,” Rose says in a preview.

Reformed churchgoers have accused Cosby of referring to herself as God, verbally abusing her congregation and manipulating them into draining their bank accounts to fund her lavish lifestyle, among other alleged offenses.

Cosby has previously denied she’s running a cult. She has also denied claims that she extracted money from church members for her personal financial gain.

“Clearly I’m not gonna get on national television, be a ‘Housewife’ and be in a cult,” she said on “Entertainment Tonight” in January. “Like, come on. I believe in my church. There’s no cult. My church members, they know those are false allegations. Those are ridiculous. It’s the people that are looking for fault.”

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.