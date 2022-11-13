White Texas Middle School Teacher Placed on Leave Following Racist Comments: 'I Think My Race Is Superior' [Video]



A teacher at a Texas middle school, whose identity has not been released, is on administrative leave after video showing making wildly racist comments went viral online.

via ABC:

In the video, a teacher is having a discussion with some students inside a classroom. It’s not clear how the conversation was started at Bohls Middle School, but the teacher was captured saying, “deep down in my heart, I’m ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.”

Parents like Dr. Shante Lyons said it’s disheartening.

“I think the most disturbing piece is that it was a situation where kids had experienced this real-time,” said Lyons.

The teacher hasn’t been identified along with what led up to the conversation.

Parent Brian Hennington said this kind of thing should never happen in a school.

“There are other personal experiences we’ve had as people of color that we had individually, but to see this in the classroom setting is just not acceptable,” said Hennington.

There was more muffled exchange between a student and the teacher that is difficult to decipher. Below is the video of the conversation exchange at the middle school:

Pflugerville ISD Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian released the following statement regarding the incident:

“We are aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students this week during an advisory class. This interaction does not align with our core beliefs as a district. The video of the conversation includes statements that we find wholly inappropriate. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave while Human Resources conducts an investigation.

“Pflugerville ISD and Bohls MS work together to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for our students. The advisory activity was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable. This type of interaction will not be tolerated in PfISD schools.

Watch the videos below. That teacher should be fired.

