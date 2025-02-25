White House Says Eagles Have Not Rejected Super Bowl Celebration Invite

BY: Walker Published 1 day ago

The Philadelphia Eagles would visit the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory if invited, according to multiple reports.

Over the weekend, online chatter blew up over a report from The Sun earlier this month that the Super Bowl champions had given the White House a “massive no” in response to an invitation to the White House to honor the victory.

But a White House official granted anonymity to discuss the ongoing talks confirmed to POLITICO that the report is false, and that the team had not rejected an invitation. The White House has not sent an official invitation to the Super Bowl LIX winner, the official confirmed.

Spokespeople for the Eagles did not immediately respond to questions from POLITICO about a potential team visit to the White House.

After the report picked up on X, MAGA personalities, Joe Biden diehards and pop culture outlets both criticized and celebrated the news. Former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly led talks in shunning the team. Kelly reposted a post from an account titled “Toxic Cowboy,” saying they would not have supported the team if they’d known about the Sun report that the White House official said is inaccurate. “SAME. GO F YOURSELVES EAGLES. My husband is a fan so I got onboard but F this BS,” Kelly wrote.

SAME. GO F YOURSELVES EAGLES. My husband is a fan so I got onboard but F this BS https://t.co/KemoC67QEu — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 24, 2025

Conservative radio host Eric Metaxas echoed Kelly’s sentiment calling it “disgraceful and shameful,” saying he “cannot again root for a team like this — and now I’m sorry I did.”

It is disgraceful and shameful that the Philadelphia Eagles petulantly refuse to accept President Trump's gracious invitation to the WH. I cannot again root for a team like this — and now I'm sorry I did. https://t.co/Hc6er7euKB — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) February 24, 2025

Those about-faces from purported Eagles fans drew a raised eyebrow from Philadelphia Inquirer editorial writer Daniel Pearson, who noted that “there is no Philadelphia sports fan who puts the love of an American President over their love of the Eagles, no matter which President.”

There is no Philadelphia sports fan who puts the love of an American President over their love of the Eagles, no matter which President. https://t.co/xzPPnVgfGY — Daniel Pearson (@DPearsonPHL) February 24, 2025

After the Eagles won the franchise’s first Super Bowl in 2018, the Trump administration canceled the team’s White House celebration amid disagreements over standing for the National Anthem, an issue that encapsulated the president’s relationship with the National Football League during his first term.

In 2017, Trump urged team owners to fire players who did not stand for the anthem, a widespread gesture at the time adopted by athletes protesting racial disparities in policing.

Though Trump has clashed often with athletes, including football players, his sports fandom has frequently dragged the NFL into the political limelight. Trump drew a mixed reaction earlier this month when he attended the Super Bowl in New Orleans — the first such visit by a president to the NFL’s championship game.

And weeks before last year’s presidential election, Trump attended a Sunday night game in Pennsylvania, a state he lost in 2020 but carried in 2024, between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets after receiving the endorsements of former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell.

