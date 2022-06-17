Wendy Williams Talks Ending Her Show, Reveals What She Has In the Works

Wendy Williams eponymous talk show aired its final episode today — but Wendy isn’t going anywhere.

In a new interview with Extra‘s Billy Bush, Wendy reveals what she has in store for her fans.

via Extra:

She told Billy she sat down with Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, the two heads of Debmar-Mercury, the production company that owned “The Wendy Williams Show.” She wanted to be clear that she loves those guys. Wendy told Billy parting ways was amicable and they all agreed.

Williams also revealed to Billy that she’s heading off into the world of podcasts with iTunes, so fans will still be able to get their fix of the daytime icon and radio show legend.

A podcast feels like a good fit for Wendy at this point in her life — wouldn’t you agree?