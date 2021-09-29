Wendy Williams Is 'Over' Her Show Following Health Struggles, Insider Reveals 'She Could Very Well Walk Away'

Wendy Williams may “walk away” from “The Wendy Williams Show”. If a new report is to be believed, the daytime diva could quit from her talk show as she is “over it” following her serious mental and health issues.

via: Radar Online

An insider told The Sun, no announcement has been made to renew her show past 2022, which is uncommon.

The source also claimed that Wendy is “over it” and she could “very well” withdraw from the deal.

“The show is no decision beyond that, but she could very well walk away. She’s over it,” the insider added.

“Normally by now, they would have announced the renewal long ago. But there is still no word yet beyond 22,” the source explained. “It was two years ago -in 2019- when they announced that Wendy was renewed for this season, and here we are about to be at the start of it and yet there is no announcement on the show’s future beyond this season.”

“Normally they would have made an announcement long ago saying ‘Hey guys, we’re going to the year 2025′”

“She used to be renewed for several seasons at once, in 2013, they renewed her through 2018. Since then, it’s only been renewed for a couple of seasons at a time,” a third source said.

As Radar previously reported, the 57-year-old talk show host is “stressed out and not ready” to return to set on Monday, despite another report saying that she is “home and improving every day.”

Wendy was also recently spotted with bruised legs as she sat in a wheelchair while being pushed by her assistant last week.

Earlier this month, her team revealed that Wendy was “dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations,” which then halted all of her promotional activities.

But a couple of days later, the team announced that she had tested positive for a breakthrough COVID case and needed to quarantine. As a result, her team postponed the premiere date to Oct. 4 since she required additional time to recover.

Around the same week, sources disclosed that the gossip journalist had “voluntarily” admitted herself into a New York hospital for a psychiatric exam.

Despite all the health reports, her brother Tommy claimed that she is doing better.

“I did speak with Wendy, she’s stabilized, she’s doing alright,” he told his YouTube podcast listeners before thanking the public for their “kind words” and “have faith” in his sister that she’s going to “make it.”

Wendy’s first priority needs to be her health.