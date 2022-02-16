Wendy Williams She's ‘Going Back Stronger’ in Video Posted to New Personal Instagram Account

Wendy Williams appeared in a new video, posted to a new Instagram account, to let fans know she’s doing okay — despite reports.

“She thanks everyone who has been patiently awaiting her return and believes that, thanks in large part to the love and support of her son, her family, her new team of doctors and a change of scenery, she is on the mend,” her publicist told Page Six in a statement.

Please send positive messages, energy, and affirmations to her social media that she can read daily,” the rep added, pointing to the @therealwendywilliamsonline for more updates.

Williams is seen in the over 5-minute video effortlessly walking on a beach while wearing a black hoodie, a contrast from when she was seen in a wheelchair just three months ago.

“It’s just after 8 o’clock in the morning and I’m doing OK, you know?” she tells her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., whom we’re told recorded the video.

Online fans have questioned the timing of the video, noting that Williams mentions she comes for Florida because she has “real family … mother, father, sister, brother,” though her mother died in December 2020. The publicist clarified that Williams’ mother is buried in Florida and reiterated the clip was filmed Wednesday morning.

The 21-year-old appears to interview his own mom in the clip, asking her, “How often do you come out here [to Florida]?,” to which the daytime diva responded, “Often.”

“It’s very peaceful being here,” the New Jersey native added.

Williams also said in the video she planned to hit the gym after her oceanside walk and then make a few calls to family, friends and business partners.

We wish Wendy all the best. Watch the video below.

